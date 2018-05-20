FOOD & DRINK

Chapel Hill food icon 'Mama Dip' dead at 89

Mama Dip passed away May 20, 2018. She was 89. (Credit: Mama Dip's)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Family, friends, and foodies are mourning the loss of Mildred "Mama Dip" Council.

According to family, Mama Dip passed away Sunday night at the age of 89.

Council died in her Chapel Hill home and was taken to UNC Hospitals where was pronounced dead.

She opened Mama Dip's in Chapel Hill more than 40 years ago.

Her journey started with just $64 - $40 for food and $24 to make change.

The business quickly flourished into a labor of family love; Mama Dip worked alongside her children and grandchildren.

Mama Dip learned to cook by watching her family members; she started cooking at the age of 13 - first as a family necessity, then for the sheer love of it.



Council is famous for her "dump" cooking style, which involves no recipes, just measurements created by eyes, feel, and taste.

She has written two noteworthy books: "Mama Dip's Kitchen" and "Mama Dip's Family Cookbook."

To celebrate 2018, ABC11 got an in-depth look at how the crew at Mama Dip's like to ring in the new year.

