FOOD & DRINK

Cheerios giving away seeds to bring back the bees

Cheerios wants your help to bring back the bees.


You may have noticed that Buzz the Cheerios mascot has been missing. The cereal is using his absence to raise awareness of dwindling bee populations across the United States and the world.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 42 percent of bee colonies in the U.S. collapsed in 2015.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to use the #BringBacktheBees hashtag on social media and to sign up on the Cheerios website to receive 100 free seeds.

You're asked to plant the seeds in a bee-friendly area.
Related Topics:
foodbees
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
See Starbucks' colorful spring-themed cups
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
Watch these brothers' impressive pizza dough spinning
NC impacted by recall of more than 40,000 pounds of veal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver in fatal Garner police chase charged
Deputies investigating after toddler found dead in NC
Ice causes near-crashes in Durham
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Bitter cold today and tonight
Pres. Trump tweets at Snoop Dogg after music video
Car collides with Wake school bus with 35 kids on board
Show More
Duke's twitter account among hacked with Nazi symbols
Blustering winds knock down traffic lights in Raleigh
Crash leaves four people injured in Raleigh
Watch as car crashes through popular Hope Mills eatery
White flags are out as icy chill grips the Triangle
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos