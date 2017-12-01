Chicken product sold in NC under recall for allergens

Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc. of Detroit is recalling approximately 813 pounds of chicken patty shish kabob products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.The recall includes products shipped to locations in North Carolina.The products contain milk, wheat, and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.The chicken patty shish kabob items were produced on various dates between Feb. 7, 2017, and Nov. 27, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:9-oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of "RAFEDAIN FULLY COOKED CHICKEN PATTY SHISH KABOB."The products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST 44196" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of these products, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.If you bought these products, you are asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Haider Al Mosawi, Owner, Rafedain Shish Kabob Restaurant, Inc., at (313) 581-1133.Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline (888) 674-6854 is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.