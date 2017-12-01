Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home

Dame's Chicken and Waffles will have a new home for the new year in Durham.The spot for southern cooking isn't moving far, just a half mile away at Foster and Corporation, underneath the Liberty Warehouse Apartments.Dame's Chicken and Waffles has been at its W. Main Street location for seven years."This is definitely home," said General Manager Theresa Ingram. "We're just looking forward to bigger and better things."She said the new location will be able to provide dedicated parking to customers. It will give the restaurant the ability to do in-house catering and host private parties.The timeline for the move is mid-January. Ingram said the Main Street location will be open for business up until they're ready to move.She said there won't be any lag time in between so no need to worry about missing out on any of your favorite meals!