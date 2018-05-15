Dunkin' Donuts creates limited edition Royal Love Donut

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a #RoyalLoveDonut in a Dunkin' carriage. #RoyalWedding (avail now through 5/20!) pic.twitter.com/HpAzNV3srA — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 14, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts is getting into the spirit of the royal wedding with the creation of the new Royal Love Donut.The donut is described as a heart-shaped donut filled with jelly and frosted with chocolate icing and a strawberry drizzle.The Royal Love Donut will be available for a limited time May 14 through May 20 at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide.Dunkin' says on the day of the royal wedding, May 19, their restaurants will be opening at 5 a.m. so customers can get donuts and coffee in time for wedding viewing parties.