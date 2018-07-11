Dunkin' Donuts rolls out new Donut Fries nationwide

Dunkin' launched their Donut Fries - yes, Donut Fries - nationwide on July 2 after small-batch testing in Boston, MA, and Providence, RI.
The fried sticks are putting a sweet spin on the classic french fry.
Is it a potato? No, Donut Fries are a "buttery croissant style donut" which are fried and then coated in brown sugar.
And two dollars will get you a batch of five.
The company has also launched a Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Chocolate Coconutty Donut, and Shark Bite Donut.
What, you heard that Dunkin' Donuts is offering free Donut Fries to the first 100 people through the door at 25 participating locations on Friday?
That's true, but unfortunately, none of those locations are in the Triangle-area.