FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin Donuts rolls out S'more Donut

EMBED </>More Videos

What s'more donuts? No were not asking if you want more donuts. We already know that answer is yes!

What s'more donuts? No, we're not asking if you want more donuts. We already know that answer is yes!

Dunkin Donuts already had the taste of the summer campfire classic in coffee form, but now you can pair it with the S'more Donut.

According to a press release, in the center of the donut, you'll find a toasted marshmallow flavored filling that oozes out upon first bite. The top of the donut is glazed with melty chocolate and then layered with crumbles of graham cracker, mini marshmallows, and bits of Hershey's chocolate.

The donut hits shelves and stomachs starting July 3.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fooddunkin' donutsdonuts
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Blue Bell releases 3 new flavors
Watch out now! MS man puts mustard on crawfish
Chick-fil-A offers FREE food on Cow Appreciation Day
New flavor of Twinkie, chocolate peanut butter
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Missing RDU employee found alive
In mock video, Trump slams man with face covered by CNN logo
Suspect arrested, ID'd in Chester Co. road rage killing
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
Nevada becomes 5th state to legalize weed
800 Ibs of marijuana found hidden inside boat in Malibu
Wake County officials respond to potential gas leak
Show More
Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up
Tanker crashes, spills milk into North Carolina creek
Woman survives 18 hours pinned under SUV in rainstorm
Woman arrested, challenges NC officer to arm-wrestling match
Fayetteville police ID homicide victicm
More News
Top Video
Raleigh community unites to make neighborhood safer
3 teens arrested for throwing rocks at cars
Fayetteville police ID homicide victicm
Officers who saved women talk about what happened
More Video