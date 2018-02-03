  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FOOD & DRINK

Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile

EMBED </>More Videos

In this episode of Durham Eats we take a look at Bar Virgile. (WTVD)

In this episode of Durham Eats we pop into downtown spot Bar Virgile with Bites of Bull City.

Located at 105 S Mangum St., Bar Virgile is a hip yet low-key restaurant/bar that offers fun cocktails, charcuterie, cheese and small plates.

The restaurant is owned by Daniel Sartain, Aubrey Zinaich-Howell, and the founder and co-owner of Nana's restaurant and NanaTaco, Scott Howell.



The theme of the bar and eatery is upscale cocktails and French and country food.

Want to know more? Watch the video above!

Amber of Bites of Bull City is an ABC11 Community Influencer. Learn more about the program here!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fooddurham county newsCommunity Influencers
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh
'Smash Waffles' Brings Waffles & Coffee To Wade
Restaurant serving up $1,000 sandwich for Super Bowl
Meet Olive Garden's new 'Italian nachos'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper found dead
Crews battle large fire at major construction site along Hwy 70 in Durham
Teacher's slavery lesson outrages students, parents
PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera
Durham neighborhood residents upset with college party house
Elderly Durham woman fights 'Peeping Tom;' purse, phone stolen
Durham PD 'moving in the right direction' on diversity
Fayetteville unites to replace stolen Cape Fear Valley gift cards
Show More
13 taken to hospital after bus crash in Orange Co.
Shock in Wake Forest after elderly man attacked downtown
Gay rights groups to Amazon: 'Skip over us'
Lawmaker calls for FDA probe into kids makeup after ABC11 report
16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week
More News
Top Video
Durham PD 'moving in the right direction' on diversity
Fayetteville unites to replace stolen Cape Fear Valley gift cards
Crews battle large fire at major construction site along Hwy 70 in Durham
Soldier's wife: '(He) pulled out a gun on me, my husband shot him'
More Video