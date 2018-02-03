Durham Eats: A look at Bar Virgile

Located at 105 S Mangum St., Bar Virgile is a hip yet low-key restaurant/bar that offers fun cocktails, charcuterie, cheese and small plates.
The restaurant is owned by Daniel Sartain, Aubrey Zinaich-Howell, and the founder and co-owner of Nana's restaurant and NanaTaco, Scott Howell.
The theme of the bar and eatery is upscale cocktails and French and country food.
