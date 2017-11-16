FOOD & DRINK

Durham woman raising money to erase school lunch debt

EMBED </>More Videos

A campaign to pay off debt for children in the reduced lunch program in Durham Public Schools is going viral. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
A campaign to pay off debt for children in the reduced lunch program in Durham Public Schools is going viral.

Rebekah Miel, of Durham, started the GoFundMe campaign Tuesday and said she met her initial goal of raising $4,500 in less than 12 hours. She has raised more than $12,000 in two days.

"I'm grateful that this many people have shared this story, have felt impacted by it, have felt inspired to give, so I'm really inspired and lifted up by the Durham community," said Miel.

There are 1,500 students receiving reduced lunches and they owe $4,883, according to Durham Public Schools. Reduced price lunches cost 40 cents.

"This is something that's happening in the Durham community and hopefully we can find a solution so that this doesn't keep happening year after year," said Miel.

The funds would wipe out that debt; Miel has created a new goal to raise a total of $32,000 by January 1.

Donate to the GoFundMe

She said that would also cover the lunch debt of all middle schoolers in the district.

Miel said that includes some families who may need free or reduced price lunches but didn't apply due to a number of reasons such as a lack of information, resources, or language barriers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She said all proceeds will go directly to Durham Public Schools School Nutrition Services and that her small business, Miel Design Studio, will pick up a portion of the cost of the GoFundMe fees.

Two-thirds of the nearly 34,000 students in the district receive free or reduced lunches, according to Durham Public Schools.

The lunch debt of all students in the district is $103,835. Miel said she may boost her goal to cover that amount if she meets the $32,000 goal.

"There's a lot of things that happen around the holidays, and if this is one less thing that families have to worry about in the holidays, that's another great benefit too," Miel said.

Miel said she also hopes the campaign raises awareness about school lunch debt shaming.

---------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfundraiserlunchschool lunchdurham public schoolsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe in every state
Take a bite out of the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Fay. church hosts 'World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner'
Weight Watchers introduces diet wine
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chainsaw artists transform fallen tree at Umstead Park
16-year-old killed in 1 of 2 overnight shootings
Woman who killed pregnant friend, cut out baby gets 40 to life
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
F-TRUMP: Couple at odds with sheriff over anti-Trump sticker
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Raleigh
NY teacher speaks out about failing kids over pledge
School bus involved in Wake County crash
Show More
Trump to reverse ban on elephant trophies from Africa
Durham authorities surround minivan after shooting call
Wake Co. HS on alert following 'social media death threat'
Bank robber with poor spelling skills pleads guilty
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
More News
Top Video
Chainsaw artists transform fallen tree at Umstead Park
Take a bite out of the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
Wake Co. HS on alert following 'social media death threat'
Durham authorities surround minivan after shooting call
More Video