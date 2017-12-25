FOOD & DRINK

Enjoying Chinese food on Christmas

While many families choose to gather around homemade hams or turkeys, others choose to let someone else do the cooking. (WTVD)

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
While many families choose to gather around homemade hams or turkeys, others choose to let someone else do the cooking.

"It's really busy and crazy on Christmas Day," said Crystal Chen. Chen's husband owns Szechuan Garden in Morrisville.

She said the phone has been ringing all day with people making reservations or ordering food to go.

While Chinese restaurants may not be the only option for eating out on Christmas, for some it's become a tradition. We've seen headlines talk about it being a growing tradition in the Jewish community.

Some families also want to opt out of having to do dishes.

John Gore took his big family for dinner at Szechuan Garden for Christmas.

"No cooking," said Gore.

He says the no-fuss option also gives him a chance to try traditional Chinese dishes.

"This is what they call the squirrel tail fish," said Gore about his Christmas dinner.

Chen said it's been a popular dish as her small staff has been enjoying the busy holiday filling orders!
