The World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner is a tasty tradition for the St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church.Preparation for the annual dinner starts days in advance with volunteers cooking noodles and meat sauce. It's an all hands on deck event because it's the largest spaghetti meal prepared in Fayetteville.Once the doors open, the flow of traffic from patrons is stead with crowds of people coming out to support.Organizers said between 9,000 and 10,000 orders of spaghetti are sold every year.All the proceeds from this $7 meal benefit several local organizations and even the church.Those who help out every year said it's been apart of their lives for as long as they can remember."It's been going on ever since I was a little boy," said Jerry Anagnostopoulos who helps out every year. "I remember coming in here making to go boxes. As I got older helping out in the kitchen."