FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --The World's Largest Spaghetti Dinner is a tasty tradition for the St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church.
Preparation for the annual dinner starts days in advance with volunteers cooking noodles and meat sauce. It's an all hands on deck event because it's the largest spaghetti meal prepared in Fayetteville.
Once the doors open, the flow of traffic from patrons is stead with crowds of people coming out to support.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Organizers said between 9,000 and 10,000 orders of spaghetti are sold every year.
All the proceeds from this $7 meal benefit several local organizations and even the church.
Those who help out every year said it's been apart of their lives for as long as they can remember.
"It's been going on ever since I was a little boy," said Jerry Anagnostopoulos who helps out every year. "I remember coming in here making to go boxes. As I got older helping out in the kitchen."
------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD