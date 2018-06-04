FOOD & DRINK

FREE FOOD! Teachers, school personnel get free burger and fries Tuesday at Red Robin

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers eat free at Red Robin on June 5. (KTRK)

Educators, it's your time to eat free at Red Robin!

The restaurant is celebrating the end of the school year on June 5 by offering teachers, counselors, bus drivers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.

The offer is valid dine-in only for all teachers, educational professionals and administrators.

A teacher or school identification is required.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodeducationfree food
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Five mouth-watering side dishes for grilling season
Free Krispy Kreme doughnut on National Doughnut Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AMBER Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
Robeson County attorney killed in Cumberland County crash
South Carolina officials warn beachgoers of man-of-wars
Police: 100s of snakes, mice in sexual abuse suspect's home
Guatemala volcano erupts, killing at least 25
Police standoff on Octavia Street in Raleigh ends
Raleigh man at center of arrest video cited for alleged assault on officer
Ironman North Carolina concludes in Raleigh
Show More
Raleigh firefighters investigating duplex fire that displaced 6 people
Major food service company ditches plastic straws at 1,000 cafes
Woman killed husband as he beat family cat: Police
Officer fired after patrol car hits fleeing suspect
Farmer harvests green produce through 2 feet of murky floodwater
More News