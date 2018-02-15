FOOD & DRINK

Dog foods pulled from shelves nationwide after investigation finds euthanasia drug

Retailers nationwide pulled at least 31 varieties of dog food off the shelves after a months-long investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital (Credit: WJLA)

WASHINGTON --
Retailers nationwide pulled at least 31 varieties of dog food off the shelves after a months-long investigation found the food contained the euthanasia drug pentobarbital.

Days after lab tests were released, Smucker's, the owner of almost all the brands in question, announced a voluntary withdrawal or products including Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Skippy and Ol' Roy lines of canned food.

Retailers, including the nation's largest, Walmart, removed it from all 4,700 stores.

"Consumers, they're tired of their pets dying," said Susan Thixton, who's been researching and writing about the pet food industry for years. "They're tired of being worried and this needs to change."

Thixton said based on current labeling standards, it's impossible for consumers to know what they're really feeding their pets.

Among our tests were 15 cans of Gravy Train, made by Big Heart Brands, owned by Smucker's.

Nine cans, 60 percent of the sample, repeatedly tested positive for pentobarbital.

And while the levels detected were not lethal, under federal law it is not permitted at any level, and never allowed to be used on animals intended for food.

Read the full investigative piece on WJLA website - an ABC11 sister station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddogsrecallpet
FOOD & DRINK
Get a 'Taste of Restaurant Week' at the Downtown Raleigh Farmers Market
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News