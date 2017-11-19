FOOD & DRINK

Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner

Reynolds Kitchens posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven Bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a Hot Cheetos coating. (Reynolds Kitchens)

Hot Cheetos lovers can now incorporate their favorite snack into their Thanksgiving dinner.

Reynolds Kitchens posted a "Hot Turkey in an Oven Bag" recipe on their website, featuring a roasted turkey with a spicy cheese puff coating.

The recipe instructs chefs to crush "hot puffed cheese sticks," spread it all over their holiday bird using butter or oil, wrap it in a Reynolds oven bag and pop it in the oven.

The kitchen products company is known for their Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags.

They also listed ranch-flavored and onion-flavored turkey recipes for people who prefer a different taste with their turkey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingTurkeychipsrecipeholiday recipes
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Pringles recreates Thanksgiving Dinner new chip flavors
The most searched Thanksgiving recipe by state
Durham woman raising money to erase school lunch debt
Take a bite out of the Raleigh Christmas Parade!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting at Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh police: 1 dead in crash on Louisburg Road
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
Fayetteville police identify man fatally struck
Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies
Trump says he should have left UCLA players in Chinese jail
5 hurt after scaffolding collapses into NYC street
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Show More
Highlights from the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police: Father failed to help infant found dead in car
Miss the Raleigh Christmas Parade? Watch it all here
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Durham crash with car lands motorcyclist in hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Vandals damage Wake Forest park
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
More Photos