In case you take a trip to outer space in the near future, make sure you watch this video to know how to stay well-fed.NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough demonstrated how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich while aboard the International Space Station. Instead of regular sandwich bread, Kimbrough uses a tortilla, which has been a staple of space meals for astronauts like Chris Hadfield.Kimbrough also shows us how important velcro is to make sure food does not float away.