Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
FOOD & DRINK
How to make snow cream
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2953353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Making snow cream is easy, fast and delicious! (WTVD)
WTVD
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 12:34PM
Snow cream is easy, quick and delicious to make.
All you need is:
4 cups of snow
1 cup of milk
1/4 cup of sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix well and enjoy!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Switzerland bans boiling live lobsters
4 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh
New southern spot 'Southern Charred' debuts in Raleigh
Police jokingly warn citizens about the dangerous 'Cookie Cartel'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
FBI offers $30,000 reward for information on deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
School, business closings and delays information center
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Show More
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital
Bodies of missing Durham man, woman found in Falls Lake
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
More News
Top Video
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham