  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
FOOD & DRINK

How to make snow cream

EMBED </>More Videos

Making snow cream is easy, fast and delicious! (WTVD)

Snow cream is easy, quick and delicious to make.

All you need is:


  • 4 cups of snow

  • 1 cup of milk

  • 1/4 cup of sugar

  • 1 tsp. vanilla


Mix well and enjoy!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
food
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Switzerland bans boiling live lobsters
4 cool new bars to check out in Raleigh
New southern spot 'Southern Charred' debuts in Raleigh
Police jokingly warn citizens about the dangerous 'Cookie Cartel'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
FBI offers $30,000 reward for information on deaths of 3 Lumberton women
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
A timeline of the projected snowfall
Can your boss fire you for not showing up on a snowy day?
School, business closings and delays information center
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Show More
Asheboro man charged in fatal hammer attack on dog
Chapel Hill pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
Man charged after shooting prompts lockdown at Wilson hospital
Bodies of missing Durham man, woman found in Falls Lake
Duke Energy prepared for outages ahead of snow storm
More News
Top Video
Schools start to close for Thursday, areas could see 6-8" of snow
Wintry road conditions around the area
Raleigh shoppers rush to stock up on supplies
Why hasn't the snow started falling everywhere yet?
More Video