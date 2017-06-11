FOOD & DRINK

Hundreds flock to downtown Raleigh for Food Truck Rodeo

(WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Ole Buddy's Oinker Express, Arepa Culture, and Fahsyrahs Lemonade are only a few of the businesses in a sea of food trucks that flooded Fayetteville Street in Raleigh on Sunday for the Food Truck Rodeo.

The Food Truck Rodeo brought food and it also brought many success stories from the businesses making an appearance.

Michelle with Ole Buddy's Oinker Express says that her sales went up 70 percent compared to a normal day.

This day was also a huge day for Arepa Culture; Pedro Rodriguez says that Food Truck Rodeo is huge for them financially.

The event shut down 11 blocks of the downtown area so that people could come out and have a taste of what each business had to offer.

"This is our fifth year at the Raleigh downtown Food Truck Rodeo and it's important for us to be here," said Sylvia Knight from Fahsyrahs Lemonade.

The next Food Truck Rodeo will be on August 6.
