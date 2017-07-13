It's all part of a giveaway McDonald's is hosting on Sunday. Customers can get one free vanilla cone after they download the McDonald's mobile app.
Among those who redeem the offer, one will be chosen for the big prize.
"One guest -- and one guest only -- will receive a special 'Golden Arches Cone,' an exclusive, limited edition cone that entitles the winner to McDonald's soft serve for life," the fast food chain explained on its site.
Get a FREE🍦with our app on 7/16 & from 2-5 you could WIN SOFT SERVE FOR LIFE!😮 Twitter, you got #SoftServed🍦😊 Rules: https://t.co/S92PW8VGhd pic.twitter.com/sBKWGfceYL— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 11, 2017
For a chance to win the Golden Arches Cone, you must get your free vanilla cone between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time at a participating restaurant on Sunday.
See McDonald's website for more details.