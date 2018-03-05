Johnnie Walker and its parent company, Diageo, are rebranding the name and logo of Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky. The iconic logo will be replaced with a female wearing a top hat similar to that in the original Johnnie logo.
"Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It's a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand," Johnnie Walker vice president Stephanie Jacoby said in a Bloomberg interview.
Others companies have embraced female-centric branding. In February, KFC introduced Reba McEntire as the first female Colonel Sanders in its 88-year history.
While some have applauded Johnnie Walker for the rebrand, others have taken to Twitter to voice their issue with the name change.
The radio just told me that Johnnie Walker is making a Jane Walker so ladies can drink whisky.— Penny (@picksuppennies) February 27, 2018
Pass the quiet Doritos, please. 🙄
First Lady Doritos, now they’re making a “Jane Walker” because women are “intimidated” by whiskey?— Angela Cobb (@angelacobb) February 28, 2018
I think the real problem is men are intimidated by women who can outdrink them.
People just need a reason to grab attention. First you complain how male-centric brand logos are. When something like #JaneWalker is introduced, you cry foul about how they are trying too hard. This fake feminism does nothing fruitful, only attracts more social media followers— Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) February 27, 2018
The limited-edition bottle will only be available in March. Diageo said it will donate a dollar to organizations that champion women's causes for every bottle sold.