Johnnie Walker becomes Jane in honor of Women's History Month, but some are calling it an insult

Johnnie Walker Whisky is getting a name change in honor of Women's History Month. (Shutterstock/Roman Baiadin JohnnieWalkerUS/Facebook)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
A limited edition of Johnnie Walker Whisky rebranded as Jane Walker will be sold throughout the month of March in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day.

Johnnie Walker and its parent company, Diageo, are rebranding the name and logo of Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky. The iconic logo will be replaced with a female wearing a top hat similar to that in the original Johnnie logo.

"Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It's a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand," Johnnie Walker vice president Stephanie Jacoby said in a Bloomberg interview.

Others companies have embraced female-centric branding. In February, KFC introduced Reba McEntire as the first female Colonel Sanders in its 88-year history.

While some have applauded Johnnie Walker for the rebrand, others have taken to Twitter to voice their issue with the name change.


The limited-edition bottle will only be available in March. Diageo said it will donate a dollar to organizations that champion women's causes for every bottle sold.
