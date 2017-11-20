You can find Kombucha everywhere from the corner grocery store to Walmart to Costco and even on tap at places like Raleigh Raw.
"A lot of people come in people that have acid reflux or real trouble in their stomach use it daily," explained Raleigh Raw Manager Kunal Patel.
So, what is it that so many love about this drink known as 'The Immortal Health Elixir?'
"Kombucha is a fermented tea, and it's been around for a really long time, I think 2000 years," explained Carolina Total Wellness Health Coach Sara Hamm.
Hamm says one of the reasons people love Kombucha is because of the probiotics it contains.
"They help with your immune system," Hamm said. "About 80% of your immune system is located in your gut so what happens is sometimes we get overgrowth of bad bacteria, so, if you make sure you're gut has good bacteria, it keeps that in balance," she said.
Hamm says those who drink Kombucha should read labels to know how much sugar content is in the drink because different flavors contains different amounts. In fact, in 2017 a class action lawsuit was filed and won against GT's Kombucha and Whole Foods about mislabeled products with false claims regarding antioxidents, sugar, and alcohol content. Many new labels now reflect changes, including a higher sugar content.
Label controversy aside, experts say there is no denying the health benefits of the raw drink.
Kombucha Craze: What's behind the drink known as the 'Immortal Health Elixir?'
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories