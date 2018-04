The Krispy Kreme in downtown Raleigh has sold its property to a New York-based real estate investment trust.According to city records, the property at 551 North Person Street sold for nearly $4.7 million to Broadstone KKD Portfolio LLC.That location is the home to the only Krispy Kreme in Raleigh.Records show the sale went through on April 2.The same real estate investment company also recently purchased Krispy Kreme locations inand