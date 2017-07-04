Local chef recipe: Peach Sangria from 18 Seaboard

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.
Jason Smith, owner and chef at 18 Restaurant Group, shared his recipe for peach sangria with white wine from 18 Seaboard at Seaboard Station in Downtown Raleigh.
Smith likes to use Topo Vodka in his recipe, distilled locally in Chapel Hill.
PEACH SANGRIA
6 Peaches, pitted
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Granulated Sugar
1 Vanilla Bean
3 Cups White Wine
1 1/2 cups Topo Vodka
Club Soda
Method
Add all ingredients to a pot and cook until peaches are done. Place in a blender and blend until smooth. Mix with wine and vodka. Finish with a splash of club soda.