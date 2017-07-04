Local chef recipe: Shrimp Ceviche from SoCa

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.
Andrew Smith, executive chef at SoCa Cocina Latina in Raleigh at Cameron Village, shared the restaurant's recipe for Shrimp Ceviche.
Smith uses authentic Latin American ingredients, which can be purchased at local Latin markets or grocery stores.
SHRIMP CEVICHE
1 Pound cleaned shrimp, blanched
2 Tbs fresh lime juice
2 Tbs diced red onion
2 Tbs chopped cilantro
1 Tsp diced habanero
Cup "leche de tigre" - (equal parts lime juice, onion, celery, half part ice, blended)
1 Tbs "aji mirasol paste" from Latin market
Method
Combine all ingredients together.
Serve chilled.