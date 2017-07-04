FOOD & DRINK

Local chef recipe: Shrimp Ceviche from SoCa

EMBED </>More Videos

Local Chef Recipe: Shrimp Ceviche from SoCa (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.

Andrew Smith, executive chef at SoCa Cocina Latina in Raleigh at Cameron Village, shared the restaurant's recipe for Shrimp Ceviche.

Smith uses authentic Latin American ingredients, which can be purchased at local Latin markets or grocery stores.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

1 Pound cleaned shrimp, blanched

2 Tbs fresh lime juice

2 Tbs diced red onion

2 Tbs chopped cilantro

1 Tsp diced habanero

Cup "leche de tigre" - (equal parts lime juice, onion, celery, half part ice, blended)

1 Tbs "aji mirasol paste" from Latin market

Method

Combine all ingredients together.
Serve chilled.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesrecipejuly fourthraleigh newsfoodieRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Raleigh café serving up charcoal-infused drinks
Local chef recipe: Bruschetta from 18 Seaboard
Former aid workers open taproom in downtown Durham
KFC launches chicken sandwich into space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus
NC officer responding to call, ends up sliding in on fun
Stormy Fourth of July? Don's got your Fireworks Forecast
Sunday brunch? Carrboro to allow early alcohol sales
Raleigh café serving up charcoal-infused drinks
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
Bear stuck in tree in Cumberland County
Show More
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
North Korea claims to have tested its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile
Police presence increases on American Tobacco Trail
State trooper injured after being hit by his patrol car on I-95
Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville
More News
Top Video
Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus
Police presence increases on American Tobacco Trail
Local chef recipe: Bruschetta from 18 Seaboard
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
More Video