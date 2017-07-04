Local chef recipe: Shrimp Ceviche from SoCa

ABC11 is helping you celebrate the summer by sharing simple recipes from local top chefs.Andrew Smith, executive chef atin Raleigh at Cameron Village, shared the restaurant's recipe for Shrimp Ceviche.Smith uses authentic Latin American ingredients, which can be purchased at local Latin markets or grocery stores.1 Pound cleaned shrimp, blanched2 Tbs fresh lime juice2 Tbs diced red onion2 Tbs chopped cilantro1 Tsp diced habaneroCup "leche de tigre" - (equal parts lime juice, onion, celery, half part ice, blended)1 Tbs "aji mirasol paste" from Latin marketCombine all ingredients together.Serve chilled.