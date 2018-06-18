FOOD & DRINK

Man says receipt from Queens restaurant told cook to spit in cheeseburger

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive from Astoria.

By
ASTORIA, Queens --
On a scorching hot summer night, what is better than a cold brew?

Pair it with a juicy burger - cheddar cheese, well done - and toast the bread. And please spit in it, too! Don't forget the mayo!

Wait...spit in it?

In an exclusive interview with WABC, Curtis Mays said it all started because his order got mixed up.



"I ate my burger already, I felt like I was gonna throw up," he said.

He asked his waitress for his receipt, and that is when he noticed that "extra" ingredient.

"I asked her 'Why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I was like 'Who prints out the receipt?' So she said, 'I take it up there and print it myself. So you did it? Why are you lying about it?' She just walked off."

The Sea Cliff man said he was being treated to a Father's Day dinner by his daughter and granddaughter at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Astoria when it happened.

He said the evening started off pleasant.

"She was very nice - she comes up to the table, 'Hi, how are you doing?'" said Mays.

Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately, and he got a refund, of course.

"He was saying, 'How can we compensate you?' I was like, 'How can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," added Mays.

The manager told WABC that he had never had a problem with this employee before. Food service, he said, is a stressful job, but it was unacceptable.

The manager added that is very unlikely a cook actually spat in the burger, but he understands why the customer is upset.

The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the Department of Health.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodexclusivecheeseburgerbeerAstoriaNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Indulge in Caribbean flan, coconut cake and more at Raleigh's top 4 dessert spots
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Popular downtown Raleigh restaurant moving to different location
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
HEAT WAVE: Temperatures to reach high 90s in the Triangle
Former mayor of Fremont Andy Evans found dead
Case of measles reported in Wake County
Storm blows roof off of Johnston Co. home
I-540 reopens after overturned car closed eastbound lanes
Father's Day: ABC11 staff share photos of dad
Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina
Georgia grandmother strangles rabid bobcat with bare hands
Show More
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Warning: Invasive plant can cause burning, scarring and blindness
20 injured, suspect killed in NJ arts festival shooting
VIDEO: Aftermath of Trenton arts festival shooting
Raleigh child found unresponsive in pool in stable condition, police say
More News