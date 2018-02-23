Mom who tackled lunch debt now tackling 'lunch shaming' in Durham Public Schools

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3132196" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An effort is underway to end "lunch shaming" in Durham schools.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.