Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh delays opening

Morgan Street Food Hall brings a new flavor in food to downtown Raleigh. (WTVD)

Morgan Street Food Hall, which was supposed to open at the end of this month, has delayed its opening until August.

"We are very appreciative that the Raleigh community has been patient with us as we open the city's first food hall," said Niall Hanley, president of Hibernian Hospitality. "This is no small project and renovating a historic building to house 20 separate culinary concepts is a complicated endeavor. The rescheduled opening date represents some unforeseen delays in the final stages of the process, and we're eager to open the Morgan Street Food Hall and start welcoming guests in the next couple of weeks."

Hanley proposed the project nearly two years ago. But his plan to convert the old Jillian's Bar at 411 Morgan Street into this depot of delectableness was not without hardship. It was not an easy building to retrofit.

"It's been a club, it's been Jillian's. It was a post office depot way back in the day," Hanley told ABC11 last week. "And there's 22 different businesses in here. So there's 16 full-service vendors. From Lebanese food to wood-fired pizza to burgers, all in one venue. So it's kind of a game-changer for Raleigh."

Morgan Street Food Hall: What's inside?
  • 16 food vendors
  • Craft sellers
  • Butcher shop
  • Beer garden
  • Seating for 350 people


It's not a new concept. But it is original to Raleigh. Food halls have been around for centuries in Europe and Asia. There are dozens in New York, a few in Charlotte.

An exact opening date was not immediately released.
