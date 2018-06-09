PRODUCT RECALLS

Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak

Caito Foods recalled pre-cut melon products distributed to eight states, including North Carolina. (Shutterstock )

On Friday, Caito Foods recalled pre-cut melon products distributed to Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio due to an outbreak of salmonella infection.

Fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut fruit medley products sold and distributed in the eight states are linked to an outbreak of Salmonella Adelaide.

So far, the CDC reports the outbreak has affected five Midwestern states.60 people have been infected and 30 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The melon products were sold in clear, plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart, and Whole Foods/Amazon.

The CDC advises customers to not eat recalled products and retailers to not sell or serve the recalled melon products distributed by Caito Foods Distribution, Gordon Food Services or SpartanNash Distribution.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine if other states or stores are affected by the outbreak.
