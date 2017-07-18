One of the most popular fast-food chains is expanding its menu.Greensboro is one of three markets now testing "" through November 18.Officials with the Atlanta-based chain say they've had a growing demand for take-out meals, which led to this trial run.The meals include an entree, two sides, and eight mini rolls. The company says it will feed four people.Entrée options include: Chick-n-Strips (12-count); Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (4-count); Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count); and Grilled Chicken Breasts (4-count).Side options include: Bacon Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Mac & Cheese, Side Salad, and the Superfood Side for $29.99.In addition to the Family Style Meals, Chick-fil-A is also testing the options of Bacon Baked Beans and Mac & Cheese as individual sides in these three cities.The Family Style Meals and new sides will only be available in Greensboro, Phoenix and San Antonio restaurants during the limited-time test.The company says customer feedback will help determine if Family Style Meals and the two new individual sides will be added to menus nationwide.Chick-fil-a sales nearly reached $8 billion last year.