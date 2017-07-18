FOOD & DRINK

Chick-fil-A's menu expanding? North Carolina city testing family-style meals

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One of the most popular fast-food chains is expanding its menu.

Greensboro is one of three markets now testing "Chick-Fil-A Family Style Meals" through November 18.

Officials with the Atlanta-based chain say they've had a growing demand for take-out meals, which led to this trial run.

The meals include an entree, two sides, and eight mini rolls. The company says it will feed four people.

Entrée options include: Chick-n-Strips (12-count); Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts (4-count); Chick-fil-A Nuggets (30-count); and Grilled Chicken Breasts (4-count).

Side options include: Bacon Baked Beans, Fruit Cup, Mac & Cheese, Side Salad, and the Superfood Side for $29.99.

In addition to the Family Style Meals, Chick-fil-A is also testing the options of Bacon Baked Beans and Mac & Cheese as individual sides in these three cities.

The Family Style Meals and new sides will only be available in Greensboro, Phoenix and San Antonio restaurants during the limited-time test.

The company says customer feedback will help determine if Family Style Meals and the two new individual sides will be added to menus nationwide.

Chick-fil-a sales nearly reached $8 billion last year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-aGreensboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
'Brunch bill' up for consideration in more Wake Co. areas
Sabrett hot dogs recalled over bone fragments
NOSTALGIA! Snacks we loved from the 90s/2000s
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
NC sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal
Fire damages Garner home
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Fayetteville
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Show More
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
Farm worker advocates rally in Raleigh
Wake Forest neighbors say townhomes plan not a good fit
The heat's ramping up! Sweltering temps to move in
Father of man accused of shooting at deputy 'shocked'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos