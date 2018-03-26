Look for our new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream-a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined w/tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks! In stores beginning today. Available for a limited time in the pint and half gallon sizes. #bluebell pic.twitter.com/dT0NIVymvA — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) March 26, 2018

Nothing tastes better on a warm day than a little ice cream.And who doesn't love chocolate and peanut butter?Blue Bell is once again tempting our taste buds with a new flavor.The company announced the new chocolate peanut butter cookie dough ice cream on Twitter.The ice cream is available in stores now but for a limited time only. It will be sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.