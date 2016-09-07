NOW OPEN

Now Open: Kaiju Bowl and Bao in downtown Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Now Open: Kaiju Buns and Bao (WTVD)

By
Raleigh, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kaiju Bowl and Bao is now open for lunch 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday (dinner hours coming soon) in downtown Raleigh at 170 East Davie St.


The venue is the latest venture from Ken Yowell who owns Oak City Meatball Shoppe next door and Calavera empanada & tequila bar.

"Our specialty is bao and bowls," Yowell said.

"We do steamed buns-I'm sure people have seen a pork belly bun in a lot of Asian restaurants-we've kind of taken that and expanded it a little bit"
Kaiju also has daily dumplings and adult Capri sun type drinks served in a pouch.

The restaurant features an anime theme decor as well as many pictures of famous Kaiju such as Godzilla and King Kong.

Kaiju means 'strange beast' or 'little monster' in Japanese.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodNow OpenfoodDowntown Raleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOW OPEN
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
NOW OPEN in Raleigh: Special discounts at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh
More Now Open
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Jonesing for pizza? Check out Fayetteville's top 5 spots
CDC links Honey Smacks to salmonella out break in 33 states
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tense moments outside court as man accused of robbing disable couple appears
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
President Trump declares 'very good start' to Putin summit
Show More
Durham police ID man found dead in parking lot
Man goes $47,000 in debt after falling for online job scam
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
6-month-old dies after being left in hot car at park for hours
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
More News