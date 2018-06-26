Pickle lovers, rejoice!KFC has just unveiled its new Pickle Fried Chicken, which brings together America's love of fried chicken and pickles.The fast-food chain said its new chicken is coated in pickle sauce and features onion and garlic notes, buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend to maximize that classic pickle flavor.The new chicken will only be available for a limited time.Sales began Monday and will continue until Colonel Sanders runs out.KFC estimates each restaurant received enough supply to serve the chicken for a few weeks."Once it's gone, it's gone for good," KFC said in a statement.