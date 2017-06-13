With this pizza, there was definitely room for seconds.Over 70 pizza shop owners gathered at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California to cook an over 1.3-mile-long pizza, the world's longest. The tasty treat was then donated to local homeless shelters in Los Angeles, according to a press release.Hakki Akdeniz, owner of Champion Pizzeria in New York City was one of the cooks who helped craft the tasty pizza treat. Akdeniz, who was homeless before finding a job at a pizzeria, said "Pizza making is a labor of love and one that will pay thousands of dividends for humanity.""It's all about giving back to your fellow pizza-loving man, and giving them some pizza mind."