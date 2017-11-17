FOOD & DRINK

Pringles creates Thanksgiving Dinner inspired chip flavors

Love Thanksgiving dinner but don't want to spend hours slaving over a hot stove? Pringles has got ya covered!

This holiday, Pringles is bringing all of your favorite Thanksgiving fixings to the dessert table with their limited-edition "Thanksgiving Dinner" line.

Each "Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner" pack contains that crisp taste fans know and love but with an added twist.

Holiday flavors include: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and pumpkin pie.

"Pringles are known for bold flavors and endless flavor stacking possibilities, so this holiday season we wanted to introduce snack-lovers to a new way to enjoy Thanksgiving favorites," said Kurt Simon, senior director of marketing for Pringles, in a news release. "The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner flavors, are not only new but cover every course of the real meal - from the main event to sides and even dessert."

Stackable creations include The Leftover Sandwich (turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes), The Holiday Sweater (cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and mashed potatoes), and The Touchdown (green bean casserole, mac & cheese, and creamed corn).



The limited-edition "Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner" is not yet sold in stores; the company said it's a pilot taste test with limited availability.

