Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in Raleigh will hand out 2,500 turkeys Wednesday as part of its Turkeys for the Triangle program.The birds will go to 100 local nonprofits, including food pantries and military and veteran organizations.The company's employees are selling raffle tickets until December 15th to raise money to buy the birds. In addition, Garner-based Butterball, LLC, donated 1,500 turkeys.Turkeys for the Triangle, which has been around for nearly 15 years, has donated more than 28,000 turkeys to more than 120,000 people in need.They'll also give out 1,500 turkeys for Christmas.Some local schools and organizations such as the USO, Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and Raleigh Rescue Mission were pre-selected to get the birds.The distribution begins at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston corporate office on Wade Avenue.--------------------