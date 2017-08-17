Raleigh's pay-what-you-can restaurant to open this fall

A new restaurant opening in downtown Raleigh will allow customers to pay what they can for their meal.Table Raleigh is set to open in November on Hargett St. in the space formerly home to Cafe de los Muertos.Instead of prices on the menu, customers will be asked to pay what they can afford for a fresh, healthy meal. There will be a suggested donation, so customers can pay what they would for a typical meal and perhaps a bit more as a way to pay it forward. The restaurant will also accept volunteer work as payment.The new restaurant, which will be a first of its kind for Raleigh, will serve breakfast and lunch. Raleigh native Maggie Kane said her non-profit, A Place at the Table, wanted to bring the concept to the City of Oaks because of how inclusive it is.Kane said she wants to offer everyone a welcoming experience no matter their background."Raleigh is a great place to live," said Kane. "People want to do good here. They want to give back. And we want people to do that here," she said.