Recall Alert: Throw away pre-cut melon

Darin Saavedra
Check your fridge! The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recalling pre-cut melon and pre-made fruit salads with melon distributed to stores in eight states-North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio-because of potential salmonella bacteria contamination.

No deaths have been reported, the CDC announced in a news release Friday afternoon, but 60 people have been sickened in five states: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio.

The melon was also sold in Georgia, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Those who reported illness said they had eaten pre-cut cantaloupe, watermelon, honeydew melon, or a fruit salad mix with melon. The recalled products were sold in clear containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods.

On Thursday, Walmart and Kroger removed pre-cut melon linked to this outbreak from all the stores in the affected states, the CDC reported.

The agency urges consumers to throw away:
  • Pre-cut melon sold at Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, or Ohio.
  • Pre-cut melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in Indiana and Michigan.
  • Fruit salad containing melon purchased at Walmart, Kroger, Jay C or Payless stores in the affected states.
  • Any pre-cut melon or fruit salads with melon if you don't remember where it was purchased.

Only pre-cut melon is affected by the recall. Whole melon is still OK to eat, the CDC said.

The agency is conducting an investigation, and preliminary evidence indicated that pre-cut melon supplied by Caito Foods, LLC of Indianapolis, Indiana is a likely source of the multistate outbreak.
