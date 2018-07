Pinnacle Foods Inc. is recalling 7,768 cases of House Italian salad dressing due to possible allergens not being labeled.The FDA says some 15-ounce bottles contain egg and milk that are not marked on the label.The products were produced on March 19, 2018 and have a "Best If Used By" date of Jan. 13, 2018.There have been no illnesses reported and affected products can be returned for a full refund.