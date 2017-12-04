FOOD & DRINK

Regular chocolate milk to return to public school lunches as Obama-era rules are eased

(WTVD)

Public school children will once again be able to drink chocolate milk with one percent fat. The change stems from the Trump administration easing nutritional standards that were put in place by former President Obama.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a new interim rule which relaxes sodium limits and whole-grain requirements on public school lunches. It will also allow flavored milk with 1 percent fat back into school cafeterias nationwide, ABC News reports.

Currently, public schools are required to serve flavored milk that is nonfat or unflavored milk that is low-fat or nonfat.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Schools need flexibility in menu planning so they can serve nutritious and appealing meals," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement Thursday. "Schools want to offer food that students actually want to eat. It doesn't do any good to serve nutritious meals if they wind up in the trash can."

While some support the rule, critics believe it will roll back the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act championed by former first lady Michelle Obama to fight obesity.

The rule is set to take effect on July 1 after a period of public comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodchocolateeducationpoliticsPresident Donald Trumpmichelle obama
FOOD & DRINK
6 awesome cookie recipes for Cookie Day
Astronauts make pizza in zero gravity
Chicken product sold in NC under recall for allergens
Dame's Chicken & Waffles moving to new Durham home
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
Woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Durham trail
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Triangle families seeking help to stop deportation
Man injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond
1st baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in TX
Show More
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Raleigh
Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore
Fire guts Johnston County home, forces family out
Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh
18-year-old man confesses to molesting 50 kids
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos