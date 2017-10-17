HALLOWEEN

Is your state's favorite Halloween treat Candy Corn, or something else?

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to Halloween favorites, Candy Corn reigns supreme in the most states, but Sour Patch Kids are close behind. (Shutterstock)

Once again an online candy dealer has ranked the most popular Halloween candy by state, and once again a love-it-or-hate-it Halloween staple reigns supreme.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

Candy Corn is the most popular candy in six states, according to CandyStore.com. Last year it tied Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to top the list, but this year it holds the #1 spot alone.

Sour Patch Kids are a close second, as the most popular in five states. Several candies tied for third, claiming four states.

The bulk candy seller determined the most popular candy by looking at the amount of each type of sugary treat ordered in every state and Washington D.C. over ten years (2007-2016) during the months before Halloween.

Watch the video above for highlights or see more data on CandyStore.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcandyhalloweenchocolateu.s. & worldbuzzworthychildrenplcb halloween
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Starbucks may release new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
Raleigh ranks 3rd nationally for trick-or-treating
Freeform's '13 Nights of Halloween' schedule
Company pulls Anne Frank costume after outrage online
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks may release new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
You put WHAT in that apple dumpling?
Salmonella sickens 150 who attended chili cook-off
Oh, deer! Arby's to sell venison sandwich nationwide
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in Raleigh cold medicine murder
Officials: Durham high school student has tuberculosis
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
Senators reach deal to continue Obamacare health insurance subsidy payments
Unwanted sexual advances not just a Hollywood story, poll finds
Raleigh ranks 3rd nationally for trick-or-treating
'Lean on Me' actor Jermaine Hopkins arrest in Apex
Passenger says Delta crew stopped her from singing anthem
Show More
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
NC woman, oldest to set marathon record, dies at 94
Has success with developed talent changed Roy Williams' strategy?
NC woman plans to open dog kennel with lottery win
Mom: Man tried to lure son into restroom at RDU
More News
Top Video
Man accused of touching children at Cary bus stop
Trump cuts to ACA subsidies trigger fear for NC patients
Fayetteville mourns as remains of soldiers come home
Race for Raleigh mayor heats up, debate imminent
More Video