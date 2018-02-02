FOOD & DRINK

Smashed Waffles opens second North Carolina store in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Smashed Waffles has opened a second location in North Carolina near N.C. State Univeristy on Hillsborough Street.



The restaurant started in Greenville, N.C. in 2016 as a waffle delivery service gaining national attention after delivering more than 100,000 waffles in a few months.

In 2017, the first Smashed Waffle Cafe opened in Greenville.

"Our owner, Justin and the founder, Hunter, came up with it," explained District Manager Bob Licari.

"It's not a batter based waffle, it's a dough based waffle and it's infused with a secret ingredient. It's got great toppings and it's certainly crave-able," Licari said.

There are sweet toppings, savory waffle sandwiches, and minis.

The store delivers within a mile of their Hillsborough Street location and also features coffee and flavored lattes.

There's also a Smash Shack food truck available for events.
