Starbucks may release new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween

It's rumored that Starbucks will release a "Zombie Frappuccino" for Halloween (Credit: kingmarystarbucks/Instagram)

Kaylee Merchak
Move over pumpkin spice, there's a new flavor in town - well, maybe!

Starbucks' latest edition, the Zombie Frappuccino, is said to be a blend of green apple caramel powder and pink powder, topped with pink whipped cream to resemble ... you guessed it, brains.

While the coffee giant has yet to announce the beverage's launch, one Starbucks is already hinting that the drink is on the way.

Several baristas let the black cat out of the bag after posting about the Halloween-inspired creation to Instagram.

A Starbucks in South Carolina posted saying, "Coming soon to a Starbucks near you!"



But this Starbucks isn't the only one slipping up. According to ABC Action News, someone tweeted about the drink which was printed in the "Barista Need-To-Know" guide.

This tweet has since been deleted



The tweet said the Frappuccino will launch on October 26 and be served for a limited until Halloween.

While some are ready for a new flavor, others said they're hesitant after the coffee mogul released the Unicorn Frappuccino in April.

Starbucks launches 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino
