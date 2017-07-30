FOOD & DRINK

The Cheesecake Factory unveils new flavor for National Cheesecake Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cheesecake Factory introduces new flavor (KTRK)

HOUSTON,Texas --
National Cheesecake Day is finally here, and The Cheesecake Factory has something special in store.

The restaurant is embracing their favorite holiday with a two-day celebration on Sunday and Monday, offering dine-in guests a slice of any cheesecake for half price at any one of their 193 restaurants nationwide.

Currently, they offer over 30 different flavors, and another creation is being added into the mix.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Celebration Cheesecake is making its nationwide debut. According to The Cheesecake Factory the new cake:

Features layers of Original cheesecake, vanilla cake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse topped with cream cheese frosting and finished with brightly colored confetti.

READ MORE: THE CHEESECAKE FACTORY INTRODUCES NEW FLAVOR

The new flavor will be available starting Sunday, July 30 and for every slice sold through August, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization.

"National Cheesecake Day has become an annual tradition at The Cheesecake Factory and we look forward to it all year," founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated David Overton said in a press release. "Along with offering our dine-in guests any slice for half price, we are so pleased to mark the occasion by introducing our delicious new Celebration Cheesecake."

So, get ready to take a break from your summer diet and celebrate cheesecake with your family!

Related Topics:
foodcheesecakefoodrestaurantHouston
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
It's National Cheesecake Day!
Raleigh's Farmer's Market celebrates Watermelon Day
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Secret massive nachos discovered at Disney World
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police searching for suspect in Raleigh shooting
American tourist shot while on vacation in Turks and Caicos
All 3 transmission cables to 2 N. Carolina islands damaged
I-40 west in Johnston County closed due to accident
Heavy delays on I-85 south in Vance County after crash
Teen crashes stolen car outside police station in Newark, cops say
Thousands attend first Sunday mass at Raleigh cathedral
Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her
Show More
US bombers fly over South Korea after North's 2nd ICBM test
Man arrested for breaking into Goldsboro home
Police disrupt plot in Australia to 'bring down an airplane'
Man accidentally fires gun outside NC mall, hits driver
Van strikes pedestrians, drives into pond; 6 injured
More News
Top Video
Thousands attend first Sunday mass at Raleigh cathedral
Police searching for suspect in Raleigh shooting
It's National Cheesecake Day!
Man accidentally fires gun outside NC mall, hits driver
More Video