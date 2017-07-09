Triangle residents take advantage of 'brunch bill'

Patrons in Carrboro and Raleigh had the opportunity to enjoy an alcoholic beverage before noon Sunday, less than a week after the state passed the "brunch bill.""I just needed a mimosa," said one Chapel Hill resident who was thrilled to have a drink with brunch.Carrboro passed an ordinance that went into action at midnight on Tuesday, allowing business to sell alcohol at 10 a.m. as opposed to noon.And at Elmo's Diner, patrons arrived at 10 on the nose said manager, Mariel Hewett.Hewett said customers came ready to drink "elmosos and beer and whatever they could get their hands on," adding that the restaurant saw an increase in sales.Kate Rustand, another Chapel Hill resident, said she crossed over from Carrboro just for a drink."We wanted to go to Chapel Hill to get brunch but realized there was no alcohol there before noon," Rustand said. "So, we walk to Carrboro for this mimosa and it was worth it!"Raleigh passed their brunch bill ordinance last Wednesday.And Sunday morning also proved a success for workers at Buku restaurant in downtown Raleigh.Logan Beam, the general manager of Buku, said they had more walk-ins and an increase in reservations, noting patrons were excited to order drinks early.And servers at Buku said they were not upset with the increase in bill totals.Tim Curley, a server at the downtown restaurant, said that it's been amazing so far and that the law is a great change.Durham officials said an ordinance is in the works but it won't go into effect until at least the end of the month.Meanwhile, Fayetteville posted a longer timeline, hoping to have an ordinance by September.