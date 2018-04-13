FOOD & DRINK

Nope! Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month

Bull City Burger serves up 'tarantula burger' for Exotic Meat Month (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Ever think ... "Man, I wish I could eat a tarantula burger right now?" If you answered yes then now's your chance, thanks to Bull City Burger Brewery's latest burger.

For Exotic Meat Month, a celebration of the restaurant's anniversary where it serves burgers made from meats from around the world, BCB is serving up a juicy burger with a huge, hairy zebra tarantula on top!



So, how can you get your hands on the eight-legged beef sandwich?

Well, the Tarantula Challenge (that's what they're calling it) is by lottery only.

Yep, it's a limited challenge that you not only have to willingly sign up for, but you have to wait to see if you're one of the lucky few selected.



So you're chosen, you get the burger down, now what? Well, you get a free T-shirt!

Those brave enough can enter the contest in the restaurant, then they have to watch Facebook, Twitter, and the company's website to see whether their ticket is drawn.

