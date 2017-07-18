FOOD & DRINK

Wake Forest, Apex, Holly Springs OK early Sunday alcohol sales

The Wake Forest Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to allow 10 a.m. Sunday alcohol sales.

The decision allows restaurants to begin serving alcoholic beverages at 10 a.m. Sundays instead of noon.

The new ordinance also allows other establishments, such as retail stores and grocery stores, to sell alcohol on Sunday morning.

Don't order that drink yet, though - the measure will require a second reading during the Aug. 8 Board of Commissioners meeting before going into effect.

The board approved the "Brunch Bill" measure by a 3-1 vote.

"The law to prohibit alcohol sales until noon on Sundays is a holdover from the days when most of our citizens were in church until noon on Sunday," said Wake Forest Mayor Vivian Jones. "Now, our community is much more diverse, and many churches offer early services. It makes sense for us to change some of our older regulations as the world changes."

Meanwhile, Holly Springs also OK'd early alcohol sales on Sundays.

The council passed the measure unanimously Tuesday evening. The "brunch bill" rules go in effect in Holly Springs immediately.

Apex also announced Tuesday that it passed early Sunday alcohol sales.
