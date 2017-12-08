Want to make a gingerbread project for the holidays?

Well, you want a recipe that will keep its shape and not puff up like a delicious gingerbread cookie.
I found a great recipe online that I use. Here is the link!
You "CAN" eat this gingerbread, but honestly you don't want to because it gets extremely hard. Perfect for making shapes and houses!
This recipe also doesn't call for spices (which can get expensive) but feel free to add some if you like. I've added powdered ginger, cinnamon, cloves and all spice to make it smell like good gingerbread.
I would love to see your finished product!
Enjoy and have fun!