Weight Watchers introduces diet wine

'Tis the season for indulging, and Weight Watchers is out with a new diet wine for people who are watching their calories.
A sauvignon blanc is the first to be released in a new line of diet wines is called Cense. A rose is also in production.
Made in Marlborough, New Zealand, Cense has 85 calories - or three SmartPoints - per 5-ounce serving.
Typical wines have about 120 calories per serving. However, at 9.6 percent, the alcohol content is lower than most wines.
The wine is being sold online for $15 per bottle, with discounts for buying in bulk.
To purchase the diet wine, visit censewines.com.
----------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Related Topics:
fooddietwinefoodweightweight lossu.s. & world
fooddietwinefoodweightweight lossu.s. & world