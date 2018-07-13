FOOD & DRINK

Why the opening of Raleigh's Morgan Street Food Hall is delayed

Morgan Street Food Hall brings a new flavor in food to downtown Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Hold on!

That's what a much-anticipated food hall announced Friday just several days after debuting to the media.

"It's about aligning and timing everything," said Niall Hanley, owner of Hibernian Hospitality, whose group is behind the Morgan Street Food Hall.

Hanley said they opened Tuesday night to the media to show how much progress has been made but delayed the official opening to ensure absolutely everything is ready.

"We probably could've opened the 23rd," Hanley said, referring to the July 23 planned opening date. "I just didn't think it was a good idea because nobody had enough time so I'd rather air on the side of caution. If you ask someone in the restaurant business, there's always something that's going to happen: it is Murphy's Law."

Twenty vendors will occupy the 25,000-square-foot space.



"Every one of these little spaces has its own hood, its own gas line, its own plumbing and its own sewer connection," Hanley said. "Then you have to train all of your staff and stock and provision all of your kitchens."

The delay won't keep most of the eating public that ABC11 spoke with Friday from going there when it opens.

"If they have more stuff to work on to make it better, do it," said Nathan Hooks. "I don't want you to open unless you are fully prepared."

Hanley said it's easier to build new vs. old construction. The building on West Morgan Street dates to the 1920s when it was a Post Office depot.

There will be nearly 400 people employed in the building.

"We are very appreciative that the Raleigh community has been patient with us as we open the city's first food hall," Hanley said. "This is no small project and renovating a historic building to house 20 separate culinary concepts is a complicated endeavor. The rescheduled opening date represents some unforeseen delays in the final stages of the process, and we're eager to open the Morgan Street Food Hall and start welcoming guests in the next couple of weeks."

The hall is now scheduled to open in August. An exact opening date was not immediately released.
