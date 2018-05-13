FOOD & DRINK

Woman claims Oreo never paid her for coming up with winning flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on one woman's claim that Oreo never paid her for coming up with a winning flavor.

Eyewitness News
DENVER, Colorado --
A woman says she submitted an idea for a new Oreo cookie flavor contest and was excited to see it up on store shelves, but now she is upset because she never got the prize.

Taylor Young of Colorado says soon after she came up with the idea of cherry cola -flavored Oreos, Nabisco sent her a box with two cherry cola cookies and a note thanking her. Then - everything went sour.

Young says Nabisco stopped communicating with her about the half million dollar prize.

Oreo finally told her that cherry cola was already In development, so it was not her idea.

"That's not cool. But if they claimed they already had it in their back pocket, then they don't need to provide prizes to anyone," Young said.

Oreo and its parent company are not commenting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodoreocontestsmoney
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, are a thing
From scones to sandwiches: The 5 best bakeries in Raleigh
NOW OPEN: The Dogwood Bar & Eatery in Raleigh
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
ABC11 staff share their favorite photos of mom
WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook's Commencement speech at Duke University
NC lawmaker: 'Teacher Union thugs' are behind May 16 rally
2 children killed in North Carolina apartment fire
Fire ravages North Raleigh townhome
Apple won't promote R. Kelly music on featured playlists
Chili's says customers may be affected by credit card breach
Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke coffee shop
Show More
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Four Oaks Elementary teacher facing prescription fraud charges
Mayor defends actions of officer who put man in chokehold at Waffle House
Teen whose mom died saving her on Mother's Day speaks out
More News