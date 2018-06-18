Former DA Bradsher guilty of fraud in wife-hiring scheme

WAKE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Wallace Bradsher, a former District Attorney who served in Caswell and Person counties, was found guilty of fraud Monday in a wife-hiring scheme involving another DA in a neighboring county.

Bradsher and Craig Blitzer, who served as District Attorney for Rockingham County, were accused of conspiring to hire each other's wives for jobs where they were paid for little or no work.

Bradsher represented himself during the trial.

Blitzer has already pled guilty to his role in the fraud case.

He paid back the money his wife collected and has given up his law license.

Wallace Bradsher watches as verdicts are reached in the courtroom Monday.

